OAKLAND, Calif. — Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay by Golden State on Tuesday for conduct detrimental to the team.

The Warriors made the announcement about four hours before they were set to host Atlanta, and said Green would serve the suspension against the Hawks.

In the closing seconds of regulation during Monday’s 121-116 overtime loss on the road to the Clippers, Green secured a rebound and, with Kevin Durant calling for the ball, instead dribbled the length of the court into traffic and lost control as the Warriors failed to get a shot off. Durant was shown on camera visibly upset immediately afterward.

Then, back on the bench waiting for the extra period to begin, the two traded words and gestured, with Klay Thompson seated between them and Andre Iguodala, DeMarcus Cousins and others trying to calm the situation.

General Manager Bob Myers and Coach Steve Kerr have long supported Green’s fiery nature that leads to technical fouls. Myers even sat with Green next door to Oracle Arena at the Oakland Coliseum when Green was suspended for a crucial Game 5 loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA finals. The Warriors wound up losing in seven.

This wasn’t the first verbal altercation between Durant, the two-time reigning NBA finals MVP, and Green. In another overtime loss, 109-106 at Sacramento on Feb. 4, 2017, they shouted at each other and argued near the bench.

NETS: Caris LeVert’s injury wasn’t as bad as it looked.

The team said Tuesday that its leading scorer suffered only a dislocation of his right foot and no fractures, and he could return this season.

That’s far better than what was feared when LeVert’s leg appeared to bend in a gruesome manner after he leaped to block a shot in the final seconds of the first half of Monday night’s game in Minnesota.

“While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required,” team orthopedist Dr. Martin O’Malley said in a statement.

O’Malley examined LeVert on Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery and the third-year swingman was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of the right foot.

PISTONS: The team says injured guard Luke Kennard will continue his rehab for two more weeks while working his way back toward basketball activity. Kennard injured his right shoulder in an Oct. 25 game against Cleveland.

TUESDAY’S GAME

CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 89: Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points, Tristan Thompson had 21 rebounds and 11 points, and the injury-riddled Cavaliers won for the second time this season, beating Charlotte at Cleveland.

The Cavaliers (2-11) broke a five-game losing streak. Cleveland’s first win came against Atlanta on Oct. 30.

Kemba Walker, the league’s third-leading scorer, was held to a season-low seven points and was 2 for 16 from the field. The Hornets star guard was averaging 27.9 points going into the game.

Rodney Hood scored 16 points for Cleveland, which played without forwards Kyle Korver and Cedi Osman.

Jeremy Lamb scored 22 points for the Hornets, who were 33 for 95 from the field.

Share

< Previous

Next >