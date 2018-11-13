NEWARK, N.J. — Taylor Hall scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway at 8:07 of the third period and added an empty-net tally to lead the New Jersey Devils to a 4-2 victory over the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Hall also had two assists, and Travis Zajac and Damon Severson each had a goal and an assist as the Devils snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Penguins for the second time in just over a week. Keith Kinkaid had 29 saves for New Jersey, which was returning home after a 1-6 trip.

Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins, who have one win in seven games (1-5-1). Casey DeSmith had 31 saves in his third straight start.

ISLANDERS 5, CANUCKS 2: Tom Kuhnhackl scored two unusual goals to lead New York over visiting Vancouver.

Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a three-game skid. Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson each had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots as New York improved to 5-0-2 in the last seven meetings against Vancouver.

Brendan Leipsic had a goal and an assist, and Jake Virtanen also scored for the Canucks, who have lost two straight after a 4-0-2 stretch. Jacob Markstrom, starting for the ninth straight game with Anders Nilsson injured, finished with 29 saves.

Kuhnhackl got his second of the game at 3:26 of the third period as Eberle’s pass from the right corner deflected off Kuhnhackl’s stick, a Vancouver defenseman’s stick, and then Kuhnhackl’s skate and in to push the Islanders’ lead to 4-2. The goal stood after a video review, giving Kuhnhackl his first career multigoal game.

Cal Clutterbuck scored a power-play goal with 2:54 left, the Islanders’ first in four games with the man-advantage.

New York scored one its goals when Bailey tried to send a pass across to Anders Lee at the right side of the net, but the puck deflected off the skate of Vancouver defenseman Christopher Tanev and in at 5:56.

PANTHERS 2, FLYERS 1: Aaron Ekblad and Evgenii Dadonov scored goals, Roberto Luongo made 29 saves and visiting Florida won its fifth stright.

Jakub Voracek scored for the Flyers, who had won three straight and 5 of 6.

SABRES 2, LIGHTNING 1: Carter Hutton stopped 30 shots and host Buffalo won its third straight game.

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 13th goal and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Defenseman Nathan Beaulieu had two assists, and the Sabres improved to 10-6-2 for their best start since opening 11-7 in 2011-12.

RED WINGS 6, COYOTES 1: Defenseman Mike Green had a goal and two assists and host Detroit extended its winning streak to four games.

Andreas Athanasiou added a goal and an assist for the third straight game, and Anthony Mantha, defenseman Dennis Cholowski, Michael Rasmussen and Luke Glendening also scored for Detroit, which has won seven of its last eight to get back to .500 (8-8-2) after a 1-7-2 start. Jimmy Howard made 24 saves.

Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona. Darcy Kuemper stopped 12 shots and rookie Hunter Miska made eight saves in his NHL debut.

NOTES

CAPITALS: Forward Tom Wilson has had his 20-game suspension reduced to 14 by a neutral arbitrator and is eligible to play immediately.

Wilson has already served 16 games of his suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist in each team’s preseason finale.

