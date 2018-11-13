SACO — A New Hampshire-based chain of urgent care centers is seeking approval from the city of Saco for a contract zone change that would allow it to build a walk-in clinic on the current site of Rosa Linda’s Family Restaurant.

Mammoth Acquisitions LLC has brought forward to the city a proposal to demolish the restaurant located at 506 Main St. and construct a ConvenientMD urgent care center.

ConvenientMD has locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The health care provider markets itself as cheaper than visits at emergency rooms or hospital-affiliated urgent care centers.

ConvenientMD clinics provide treatment for a number of illnesses and injuries and also provide school, sports camp and occupational physicals and screenings.

Under city ordinance, hospitals and health care clinics are permitted at the 506 Main St. location. However, the developer has a few requests that are not permitted under the city ordinance. The developer is proposing a 15-foot setback in the front of the building instead of the required 40-foot setback. The proposal also calls for a sign that would be about 325 square feet, more than twice as big as the 150-square-foot limit that city zoning permits. City zoning allow buildings up to 35 feet high in this location, and the developer is seeking to construct a 43-foot high building.

Rosa Linda’s building is 3,521 square feet and the developer is proposing a building that would be 5,140 square foot in size, according to information from City Planner Zach Moser.

The developer is asking the city for a contract zone that would allow the project to move forward as proposed.

The Planning Board gave the proposal a positive recommendation last week and the city staff recommend the proposal as well, according to city documents.

The City Council has the final say on approving contract zones. The council is having an initial discussion on the proposed contract zone at a workshop at 6:30 tonight at City Hall. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 3 and the City Council will vote on the proposed contract zone at a later date.

Project Manager Darrin Stairs wrote in an Oct. 22 letter to the city that due to site limitations, it is difficult to build a suitable building with adequate parking with current setback requirements. Stairs wrote the project proposal would include landscape improvements that would enhance the street frontage in this area.

Stairs said a larger-size sign in front of the building would allow patients in distress or unfamiliar with the are to easily locate the urgent care center. He also said ConvenientMD doesn’t have an abbreviated name or logo that it could use instead of the full name of the company.

Stairs said a 43-foot building height would allow for better building design and configuration.

Denise McDonough, regional vice-president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield stated in an Oct. 31 letter to the city that she thought ConvenientMD would be a “terrific” addition to the city.

“ConvenientMD offers a unique alternative to the emergency room for a broad scope of non-life-threatening issues, and has been an excellent partner in improving the health care system in New Hampshire. Their clinical teams are led by emergency room-experienced providers, and are capable of treating higher acuity issues than other walk-in facilities,” McDonough wrote.

Southern Maine Health Care operates a walk-in care center at 655 Main St., about a half mile away from the proposed location of the ConvenientMD urgent care center.

