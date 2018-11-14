I wish Question 1 had passed. It was poorly written and had a number of other issues, but we need to do something to help make it affordable for the disabled and elderly to stay in their own homes.

The coalition of interest groups and politicians that was opposed to this make it evident that this type of reform will never be initiated from Augusta. If it had passed, at least the next Legislature would have been forced to fix it to make it work.

As it is now, it will never happen, unless it is tried again through the referendum process. With luck, next time the drafters will think it through a little more carefully.

Patrick Norton

Freeport

Share

< Previous

Next >