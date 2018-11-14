SKOWHEGAN — Both the owner of a cow fatally shot in Embden and the alleged shooter have denied charges against them, and the cases will continue until spring, with a trial possibly due in April.

Jaime Danforth, the owner of the 3-year-old Holstein heifer shot and killed in Embden in early September, appeared Wednesday in Skowhegan District Court on a charge of animal trespass, a civil violation.

Defendant Jaime Danforth returns to her seat Wednesday during a hearing in Somerset County District Court in Skowhegan. Danforth has been charged with animal trespass after her Holstein cow wandered to a neighbor's property, where it was shot. The case may go to trial next spring. Staff photo by David Leaming Police say Sophie, a 3-year-old Holstein heifer, was shot and killed by a neighbor of her owners after causing damage to an SUV. Both the alleged shooter and cow's owner face charges in court. Photo courtesy of Nikkia Danforth

“I’m just letting it be in the district attorney’s hands and will let them see what they’re going to do,” Danforth said after her court appearance.

Her family has alleged their neighbor’s son, Mason Sparrow, shot and killed their cow, Sophie, after Sophie wandered onto the Sparrows’ property and caused minor damage to a Lincoln Navigator parked in the driveway.

The Sparrows have disputed the allegations and say the cow was acting aggressively and charged at Mason Sparrow, prompting him to pull out the gun he carries and shoot it.

The case sparked widespread outrage. Anthony Sparrow, Mason Sparrow’s father, said in a recent interview it has destroyed their lives and led to numerous threats against them.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a fine and restitution for the vehicle from Danforth.

On Wednesday, appearing before District Court Judge Andrew Benson, Danforth said she understands the charge against her but denies it. She is scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 27.

Mason Sparrow also is facing a charge of cruelty to animals. His attorney, Kevin Sullivan, entered a plea of not guilty on Sparrow’s behalf last week, and a trial has been scheduled for April 16, according to court records.

Anthony Sparrow also alleged the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Somerset County District Attorney’s Office sided with the Danforths and moved to charge his son only after public outcry over the shooting, though both agencies denied that charge.

Asked to respond Wednesday to the allegations from Sparrow, Danforth said she had no comment.

“No, I have to get to work,” she said.

