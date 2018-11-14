SOUTH PORTLAND — Ryan Cloutier scored 16 points to lead five double-digit scorers as Southern Maine Community College eased past Unity 86-58 in a Yankee Small College Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

Anderson Kavutse scored 14 points and DeSean Cromwell added 11 off the bench for SMCC (7-1, 3-0), which closed the first half on a 20-8 run to take a 44-29 lead.

Atencio Martin chipped in with 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists on 5 of 8 shooting.

Hunter Engel scored 16 points to lead the Rams (1-5, 1-5).

(18) MICHIGAN 73, (8) VILLANOVA 46: Charles Matthews scored 19 points, Ignas Brazdeikis had 18 and Michigan (3-0) won at Villanova (2-1) in a national championship game rematch.

Eric Paschall scored 10 points and Phil Booth had nine for the Wildcats.

(1) DUKE 84, EASTERN MICHIGAN 46: Zion Williamson scored 21 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett added 20 and host Duke (3-0) routed Eastern Michigan (3-1) in its first game this season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

(9) AUBURN 103, MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE 52: Austin Wiley scored 18 points and Auburn (3-0) scored 35 consecutive points during a second-half stretch in a home victory over Mississippi College (1-2).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SMCC 77, UNITY 23: Nyakuoth Mach scored a game-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and three steals, and the Seawolves (6-0, 2-0 YSCC) forced 51 turnovers in a win over the Rams (1-4, 1-4) at South Portland.

Bailey Cloutier scored nine points off the bench for the Seawolves, and Abigail Ramirez, Priscila Berdeja and Kaitlyn Feltis each added eight points.

SMCC led 33-11 at halftime.

(8) OREGON STATE 89, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 33: Destiny Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists as host Oregon State (2-0) routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-2).

(10) MARYLAND 69, GEORGE WASHINGTON 30: Brianna Fraser scored 16 points, Taylor Mikesell added 13 and Kaila Charles had 12 as Maryland (3-0) cruised past George Washington (1-2) in Washington.

