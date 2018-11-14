Calgary’s bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was rebuffed on Tuesday when local voters said “no” in a nonbinding referendum.

Unofficial results showed that 56 percent voted against bidding for the Olympics. Results showed that out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 cast ballots and 171,750 of those voted against the Olympic bid.

The city council is expected to address the results on Monday, but there is little doubt the bid seems dead. The council has already shown skepticism, with eight of 15 members voting on Oct. 31 to scuttle the public vote. Ten votes were required for the vote not to be held.

The defeat is a huge blow to the International Olympic Committee, which has only two candidates officially declared: Stockholm, Sweden, and a joint Italian bid from Milan and Cortina D’Ampezzo. Both bids also face opposition and financing problems.

Three other cities withdrew earlier this year – Sapporo, Japan; Sion, Switzerland; Graz, Austria – and Turkey’s Erzurum was eliminated last month by the IOC.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Novak Djokovic overcame an illness – and Alexander Zverev – to advance to the last four in London.

Using a tissue to blow his nose between points, Djokovic was able to beat Zverev 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday for his second straight victory of the tournament.

Djokovic’s passage to an eighth semifinal at the season-ending tournament was confirmed when Marin Cilic beat John Isner 6-7 (2), 6-3 6-4 in the late match.

RETIREMENT: Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska announced she is retiring from tennis after a 13-year career in which she won 20 WTA titles and reached a career-high ranking of No. 2.

FOOTBALL

PORTLAND HIGH HALL OF FAME: Academy Award-winning film director John Ford and 2013 Fitzpatrick Trophy finalist Justin Zukowski headline this year’s class of six inductees to the school’s hall of fame.

The induction dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Italian Heritage Center. Tickets are $25 and available at the door. For more information call Jim Hartman at 329-5224.

Ford, who died in 1973, was known as Jack “Bull” Feeney while starring in track and football at Portland, graduating in 1914. Zukowski rushed for 1,624 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior. They will be joined in this year’s class by Larry Davis, Pat Paquette, former Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Dave Littlefield and Vinnie Allen.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN’S TEAM: Left back Antonee Robinson will miss Thursday’s exhibition at England and next week’s match against Italy after spraining his right ankle in training. He’s expected to be sidelined for four weeks.

FIFA INVESTIGATION: FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he doesn’t know why the lead investigator into corruption within the organization was suspended from that role.

Infantino was a childhood friend of the prosecutor, Olivier Thormann. The FIFA president said he had no contact with Thormann that might have led to the suspension by the Swiss prosecutor’s office.

