I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the registered voters of the city of South Portland.
I am so grateful that the voters upheld the short-term rental ordinance that the city councilors worked so diligently at for the past 13 months.
I am a 60-year resident of South Portland who grew up in a beautiful neighborhood not far from Willard Beach. We have always been known as a city with great schools and family-oriented neighborhoods. With the passage of this ordinance, we will be able to preserve the integrity and well-being of our neighborhoods for many years to come.
Russ Lunt
South Portland
-
Health care
Head of emergency system for Maine health facilities aims to stop outsourcing
-
Editorials
Our View: Establishing pre-K in Maine schools is just a good start
-
Columns
Commentary: Tribalism falls short as explanation for nation's political divide
-
Columns
Dana Milbank: With Bigfoot and time travel on resume, Whitaker deserves job as acting AG
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Oyster company's plan for 40-acre lease is bad for bay, public