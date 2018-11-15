I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the registered voters of the city of South Portland.

I am so grateful that the voters upheld the short-term rental ordinance that the city councilors worked so diligently at for the past 13 months.

I am a 60-year resident of South Portland who grew up in a beautiful neighborhood not far from Willard Beach. We have always been known as a city with great schools and family-oriented neighborhoods. With the passage of this ordinance, we will be able to preserve the integrity and well-being of our neighborhoods for many years to come.

Russ Lunt

South Portland

Share

< Previous