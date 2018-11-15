The FBI’s search for an armed and dangerous fugitive from Maine continued Thursday without any success.

Joshua Patrick Weldon, whose chest, neck, arms, hands and fingers are covered with at least a dozen tattoos, remained at large Thursday evening.

Joshua Patrick Weldon

The FBI is offering a reward for up to $5,000 for information leading to the 26-year-old Springvale man’s arrest.

“Our search for Joshua Patrick Weldon is very active and ongoing,” FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera said Thursday evening in an email. “He is considered armed and dangerous and we ask the public for their continued vigilance.”

According to the FBI, Weldon was arrested on Aug. 13, 2018 in Alfred on charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. He was released from jail on Oct. 23 on the condition that he live at a sober house, but when he failed to appear there and for his scheduled appointment at the U.S. Probation Office, authorities issued an arrest warrant.

Sanford Police tried to stop Weldon’s vehicle on Nov. 6, but he escaped after a high-speed chase.

Weldon has the word ‘hope’ tattooed on the fingers of his right hand and ‘less’ on the fingers of his left hand. He also sports a chest tattoo that shows a monk’s face with a demon. Authorities believe that Weldon is with his girlfriend and that they are in Maine.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the FBI’s Boston division at (857) 386-2000. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

Share

< Previous

Next >