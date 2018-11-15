FITCHBURG, Mass. — A Massachusetts college basketball player caught on video throwing a forearm into the face of an opposing player who had just taken a shot has apologized.

The Telegram & Gazette in Worcester, Massachusetts, reports that Kewan Platt, who was suspended from the Fitchburg State basketball team and told to stay off campus, said on Instagram on Thursday that “What I did is totally unacceptable and not justified in any way.”

Platt is seen in the video throwing his arm into the face of Nichols player Nate Tenaglia during the NCAA Division III game Tuesday.

Tenaglia crumpled to the floor and Platt was assessed a technical. Tenaglia stayed in the game. Nichols won 84-75.

Fitchburg State released a statement regarding Platt’s behavior.

“The Fitchburg State community is appalled by the conduct displayed during Tuesday night’s home basketball game,” the statement reads. “His behavior is antithetical to our community values and good sportsmanship. Fitchburg State does not tolerate behavior that violates those standards. The case is being reviewed at the student conduct level for consideration of further sanctions.”

As he was approaching Tenaglia, Platt quickly looked over his right shoulder at the referee to make sure he was not paying attention.

That referee did not see the incident, but the referee standing along the sideline did and issued Platt his second technical foul of the game, resulting in an automatic ejection.

Moments before he delivered the forearm hit, Platt badly missed a 3-point attempt at the other end of the court.

After the airball, Platt can be seen complaining to the referee.

Nichols College Athletic Director Chris Colvin also released a statement.

“We were troubled by the unfortunate incident that occurred at Tuesday evening’s men’s basketball game at Fitchburg State University,” he said in the statement. “The Nichols College student-athlete involved was able to complete the game, and we continue to monitor his health.”

Fitchburg State University police referred questions about whether Mr. Platt would be charged with any crime in the incident to Matthew Bruun, university director of public relations. Mr. Bruun said he could only confirm that the incident is being investigated by the university’s police department.

(16) VIRGINIA TECH 73, BALL STATE 64: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for a second straight game to lead the Hokies (2-0) at the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

(23) PURDUE 92, APPALACHIAN STATE 70: Carsen Edwards had 25 points as the Boilermakers (3-0) topped the Mountaineers (1-2) at the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

VANDERBILT: Forward and Syracuse transfer Matthew Moyer received an NCAA waiver enabling him to play right away rather than sitting out a season.

Moyer transferred to Vanderbilt this summer after playing one season with Syracuse.

MEMPHIS: Karim Sameh Azab died, seven months after announcing he had leukemia. He was 22.

Athletic department spokeswoman Tammy DeGroff said a school athletic official was with the family when Azab died in Memphis.

FOOTBALL

LSU: Les Miles and LSU completed a $1.5 million lump-sum settlement that relieves the university of paying its former coach an additional $5 million through 2023.

Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season, but was due a buyout of around $12.9 million at the time.

LSU was able to pay Miles’ buyout in installments over about eight years, but the settlement saves LSU money in the long term while removing any disincentives for Miles to pursue another college coaching job immediately.

