SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Former Syracuse and NFL defensive lineman Tim Green has revealed he has Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Green wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday night that for the past five years he’s been coping with “neurological problems” in his hands. He says doctors first thought the damage his elbows had received during his playing days in the 1980s and 1990s was the culprit. But the problems didn’t go away after surgery, and his voice also began to get weak before he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The 54-year-old Green, an All-American at Syracuse who played eight seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, writes that the version of the disease he has is slow-progressing and that he’s “extremely grateful” for that.

A best-selling author since his playing days, Green will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday night to tell his story. He’s one of at least 16 other former NFL players to have suffered from ALS. Former 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark died in June from the disease.

CHARGERS: Joey Bosa isn’t sure if he will make his long-awaited season debut on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The third-year defensive lineman has practiced the last two days as he works his way back from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 10 games. Bosa said before Thursday’s practice that he is doing team and individual drills and that he feels good. But he also acknowledged that it will likely be a game-time decision if he plays this week.

Bosa first injured his left foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5. The Chargers said he has a bone bruise.

Bosa has said throughout the rehab process that he should have taken things slower and not tried to rush back for the season opener. He also hoped to be back by early November, following the team’s bye week, before ramping down expectations.

“I kept putting timetables on it and it really never played out,” Bosa said. “Once we kind of got the message across that it’s going to be ready when it’s ready, we kind of all got on the same page, coaches and everything.

“Ever since then, it’s kind of been a week-to-week kind of thing. And it’s been easier on me not having a set deadline.”

The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence. The pass rush struggled early without Bosa, who had 23 sacks in two seasons, but they have rebounded with 15 sacks over the past four games.

RAVENS: Rookie Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday because of an illness, adding greater uncertainty to the quarterback situation three days from a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Starting quarterback Joe Flacco (right hip) missed practice for the second straight day, as expected. That left quarterback Robert Griffin III, who has not played since the preseason, to take every repetition with the Ravens’ first-team offense Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Thursday that veterans like Flacco can play well despite not practicing during the week, but that with “some guys, it doesn’t work very well.”

DOLPHINS: Paxton Lynch, a quarterback selected by Denver in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, had a workout with Miami on Wednesday but was not signed, according to a team source.

Lynch, who has appeared in five NFL games with four starts, was released by the Broncos at the beginning of the season. He was the third quarterback selected in the 2016 draft at No. 26, behind top two QB picks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz.

Brock Osweiler has started the last five games for the Dolphins, accumulating a 2-3 record, while starter Ryan Tannehill has been sidelined because of a capsule injury in his right throwing shoulder.

Tannehill is aiming to return for the Dolphins’ matchup against the Colts in Indianapolis on Nov. 25.

