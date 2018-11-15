DENVER — The hits just keep coming for the Bruins’ beleaguered defense corps.

With their entire right side of the defense with which they began the season (Charlie McAvoy, Kevan Miller, Brandon Carlo) injured, the Bruins lost their best left-handed defenseman when captain Zdeno Chara left Wednesday night’s 6-3 loss to Colorado with what the club described as a lower-body injury in the first period.

Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy did not have any prognosis yet on Chara, who was seen leaving the Pepsi Center limping and with an apparent brace on his left knee under his suit pants

“All they told me was that he was out for the rest of the night. Usually that takes a day to get looked at,” Cassidy said.

The Bruins have done a good job of dealing with the loss of defensemen, but this one is going to be tough to overcome. Unless they decide to bring someone else up or one of the injured players jumps back in the lineup sooner than expected, Jakub Zboril will be making his NHL debut in Dallas on Friday in what will not be the easiest of circumstances.

“It’s our whole right side for one and now you’re talking about your top guy on your left side,” said Cassidy, who couldn’t help but chuckle at his predicament. “And you’ve got your second guy on your left in (Torey) Krug, who is really finding his game. He missed a lot of time. You pretty much have your whole D corps out. But we’ve got to be careful in terms of how we talk to that group, but by the same token, it’s their opportunity to play.”

JETS: Defenseman Josh Morrissey has been fined $8,468, but not suspended, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie.

COYOTES: The Coyotes have hired former Olympian Lyndsey Fry as a special adviser to team President and CEO Ahron Cohen.

The 26-year-old Fry, who grew up in Chandler, Arizona, will also be a brand ambassador for the NHL club.

Fry helped the U.S. women’s hockey team win a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

She also was part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2013 world championships.

PREDATORS: The Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss up to eight weeks with a broken thumb, and they’ve also placed defenseman P.K. Subban on injured reserve.

Arvidsson, who plays on Nashville’s top line, was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Subban left Monday night’s shootout loss in Anaheim briefly, but returned.

