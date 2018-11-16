NEW YORK — More than 40 years after it was filmed, a documentary detailing the making of Aretha Franklin’s groundbreaking and best-selling album “Amazing Grace” has been released.
Though it contains what some consider one of Franklin’s most brilliant performances, the Queen of Soul fought its release when she was alive.
But her family has now given the documentary film its blessing.
It’s a profound, brilliant display of one of the world’s greatest singers performing in her element – the church.
