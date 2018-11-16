INDIANAPOLIS — Reserve Tyreke Evans hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points Friday night, leading the Indiana Pacers to a 99-91 victory against the Miami Heat.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 points and six rebounds, and reserve Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers in the first of three games in four nights at home.

Josh Richardson scored 28 points, including 7 of 10 from beyond the arc, and Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat, losers in four of their last five games.

The Pacers used a 16-0 run in the second quarter to take the lead for good. Indiana did just enough in the second half to fend off its Eastern Conference rival.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, TRAIL BLAZERS 96: Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Derrick Rose had 17 and Minnesota won at Minneapolis.

Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns each had 14 points for the Wolves, who are 7-1 at home.

NETS 115, WIZARDS 104: Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-best 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 and Brooklyn won at Washington.

The Nets had lost five straight in Washington and ended a three-game slide overall. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing two games due to illness.

76ERS 113, JAZZ 107: Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his home debut, and Joel Embiid had 23 for Philadelphia.

Butler, the four-time All-Star acquired Monday from Minnesota in a five-player trade, got a loud ovation during introductions and quickly made an impression as the Sixers built a 16-point lead in the first quarter.

PELICANS 129, KNICKS 124: Anthony Davis scored a season-high 43 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and New Orleans overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit at home.

Julius Randle had 19 points and 11 rebounds, including a crucial put-back of Davis’ missed free throw to make it 124-121 with 1:23 left.

NOTES

NUGGETS: Sue Bird, a member of the WNBA champion Seattle Storm, is joining the front office while continuing her own professional basketball playing career.

Tim Connelly, the head of basketball operations, said her title is basketball operations associate.

PELICANS: Point guard Elfrid Payton has a fractured finger on his left hand.

Share

< Previous

Next >