WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Conor Sheary scored in the seventh round of a shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres past the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Sheary beat Laurent Brossoit with a shot over the goalie’s glove.

Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots to help Buffalo improve to 11-6-2.

Jeff Skinner tied it at 1 for the Sabres on a power play early in the third period. He extended his goals streak to four games with his 14th of the season.

The Sabres went on a power play with 19 seconds left in the second period after forward Brandon Tanev was called for holding. They capitalized 53 seconds into the third when a rebound bounced around a scramble in the crease and Skinner put in a backhander.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets in the second period. He has three goals and two assists in the last four games.

NOTES

TRADE: The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers for forward Ryan Spooner.

Strome, a fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011, had a goal and an assist in 18 games with Edmonton this season. He has 59 goals and 103 assists in 358 career NHL games with the Islanders and Oilers.

Spooner had a goal and an assist in 16 games this season with the Rangers. He has 46 goals and 114 assists in 289 games with Boston and New York.

FLYERS: Goalie Brian Elliott, who is coming off a season that included surgeries to his hip and core muscles, will miss the next two weeks with what the team described as a lower-body injury.

Elliott crouched in pain after attempting to push off laterally during Kyle Palmieri’s wraparound goal with a little over six minutes left in the third period of Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Devils. He left the ice immediately and was replaced by Cal Pickard.

“It was worse than I expected,” Flyers GM Ron Hextall said after an optional practice at SkateZone in Voorhees, New Jersey, Friday afternoon. “But that’s the way it is.”

Elliott has arguably been the best and most consistent Flyer of late, backstopping their rebound from a 4-7 start, excelling even in this week’s two narrow defeats to Florida and New Jersey. The Flyers scored a total of one goal in those two games.

Friday’s practice included Alex Lyon, who said he received the call to come to Philadelphia shortly after the end of Thursday night’s game here. Lyon, who was himself injured at the onset of this season, is likely to back up Pickard when the Flyers host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a Saturday matinee at the Wells Fargo Center.

Pickard, 26, has started five games and played in seven since the Flyers claimed him off waivers from Toronto the last time both Elliott and Michael Neuvirth were on the shelf. He is 3-1-1 with the Flyers with a 4.42 goals against average and .865 save percentage.

COYOTES: Forward Josh Archibald was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to Nashville forward Ryan Hartman’s head in Thursday night’s game.

PENGUINS: Forward Matt Cullen was fined $1,000 by the NHL for a dangerous trip of Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Miller.

The infraction came during the first period of Thursday night’s game.

