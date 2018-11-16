HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Kyle Busch thought he got the jump on the competition with a pole-winning run Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Then he was bumped by teammate Denny Hamlin and the politics began.

Hamlin gets the first pick of pit stalls for winning the pole but Busch wants that spot. Busch is one of the four drivers racing Sunday for the championship and Hamlin is not one of them.

“It’s a discussion,” Hamlin said about the strategy the Joe Gibbs Racing camp will use. “I mean, my pit crew is a second slower than Kyle’s. Everything is earned, nothing is given. We’ll have the discussion.”

The reigning series champion, Martin Truex Jr., was in a similar position last year and asked Hamlin, a fellow Toyota driver, to give him the first pit stall but Hamlin declined. Busch didn’t think his luck would be any better.

“That’s probably too far but it would sure be nice,” Busch said.

Hamlin turned a lap at 173.863 mph in the closing seconds of qualifying to bump Busch from the top starting spot. Busch thought his lap at 173.622 was enough for the pole but it only put him ahead of the other three title contenders.

Truex qualified third to put three Toyotas at the front of the field. It’s his final race with Furniture Row Racing because a loss of sponsorship is forcing the team to close following the finale.

Joey Logano qualified fifth for Team Penske. Kevin Harvick was 12th, lowest of the title contenders.

“I mean, we qualified 12th, not last,” Harvick said. “I think it’s not that big a deal if we can get our car driving right for Sunday.”

HAMLIN tweeted that Sunday’s race will be his last with crew chief Mike Wheeler.

Hamlin declined to discuss the specifics of the breakup.

Share

< Previous

Next >