A Kennebec County grand jury has indicted Oxford Hills School District board member Toby S. Whitman on a charge of theft by misapplication of more than $10,000 worth of property.

The theft is being investigated by Lisa Byers of the Maine Forest Service and happened between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 15, 2017, in Fayette, according to the indictment handed down Thursday.

Attempts to reach Whitman, 46, of 38 Briggs St. in West Paris were unsuccessful Friday evening.

No details about the case were available Friday evening.

According to state law, the crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

Whitman was appointed to the board of the Maine School Administrative District in 2012, was elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017 for a two-year term, according to annual town reports.

He also was a selectman in West Paris, resigning his seat in 2003 before his term had expired.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: