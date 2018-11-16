Susan Collins was quoted in a Nov. 10 Portland Press Herald article about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. When asked about ranked-choice voting, she stated: “The issue with ranked-choice voting is that it can result in the person who received the most votes not being selected to represent the people of Maine.”

Well, it seems that she forgot about the 2016 presidential election, in which Hillary Clinton received 65,845,063 votes to Donald Trump’s 62,980,160 votes. Which means that the winner, Trump, received 2,864,903 fewer votes than the loser, Clinton, but is representing the people of Maine as well as the rest of the United States.

Ranked-choice voting and the Electoral College are both the law of the land, no matter if we agree or disagree with either concept.

Roger Marchand

Gorham

Share

< Previous

Next >