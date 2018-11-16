Ranked-choice voting is expensive and time consuming. And absolutely worth it.
Maine has now the advantage of being in the national spotlight, and with good reason. Ranked-voice voting makes good common sense. And, after the recent election, we Mainers who appreciate common sense will be a model for the rest of the nation.
All eyes are on us. Kudos to us!
Louis Phillips
Windham
