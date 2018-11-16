Maine State Police and the state medical examiner are investigating the death of a prisoner at the Maine State Prison in Warren on Friday morning.

Christopher Q. Nault, 50, of Farmington died at 6:41 a.m. He was serving a two-year sentence for violating his probation.

Joseph R. Fitzpatrick, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections, said he would not be able to provide more details until the state police and medical examiner complete their investigation. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy Friday. “The only thing we’ll probably be waiting on is a tox screen,” Fitzpatrick said, referencing the toxicology test.

Nault began serving his sentence on Jan. 5, 2018, and his earliest release date was in July 2019, Fitzpatrick said. Nault was originally imprisoned on several lesser charges, including operating under the influence, Fitzpatrick said.

