Monmouth Academy has dismissed Scott Wing as head coach of the girls’ basketball team after the team won the last two Class C state championships.

Wing confirmed Friday that Athletic Director Wade Morrill told him in a meeting on Nov. 9 that he would not be returning as head coach.

Wing declined to provide further details.

Tryouts for winter sports begin Monday. Monmouth is scheduled to open the regular season at Oak Hill on Dec. 8.

Morrill did not immediately return phone calls seeking details on Friday.

Wing was promoted from Monmouth’s junior varsity to varsity head coach in 2011. He compiled a 111-51 record over eight seasons. The Mustangs went 5-13 in his first season and failed to reach the Class C tournament, then qualified for the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons.

In 2017, Wing led the Mustangs to the program’s first state championship with a 46-37 win over Dexter. They repeated last March with a 56-50 win over Houlton.

