Unemployment in Maine remained low in October, but inched up slightly, the state’s Department of Labor said Friday.

The department said the unemployment rate for October was 3.4 percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate was 3.3 percent in September and 3.2 percent in October 2017.

Maine’s unemployment rate has been below 4.0 percent for 35 consecutive months, the longest period on record.

The national unemployment rate for October as 3.7 percent in September.

Maine’s jobless rate puts it third among the six states in New England. New Hampshire (2.6 percent) and Vermont (2.8 percent) had lower unemployment rates, while Massachusetts (3.5 percent), Rhode Island (3.8 percent) and Connecticut (4.2 percent) had higher rates.

The department said the percentage of the population that was employed in Maine stood at 61.5 percent, above the national rate of 60.6 percent.

By county, unemployment rates ranged from 2.6 percent in Sagadahoc County to 4.4 percent in Aroostook and Washington counties. In Maine’s three metropolitan areas, unemployment rates were 2.7 percent in Portland-South Portland, 3.2 percent in Lewiston-Auburn and 3.3 percent in Bangor.

Unemployment rates for counties and metropolitan areas are not adjusted for seasonal variations in the labor force and job market, but the statewide rate is adjusted.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: