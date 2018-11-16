WATERVILLE — A recount has reversed the apparent Election Day approval of an ordinance banning plastic shopping bags in the city from being given out by large stores, with the new vote showing defeat of the controversial measure by 7 votes.

The recount began Friday morning at the Waterville Police Department and concluded shortly after noon.

A recount showed the tally to be 2,918 no and 2,911 yes, with 164 challenged ballots not included and five ballots disputed.

Officials said the Maine Supreme Judicial Court will now look at the case, as the final outcome hinges on disputed ballots.

Waterville’s city attorney, Bill Lee, said this is only the second such case of a municipal election going to the state Supreme Court for a resolution, and the first such case involving a municipal referendum vote.

This story will be updated.

