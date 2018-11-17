A male hunter was injured in a hunting accident in the Bowdoinham area Saturday morning.

John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service, said game wardens were responding to the accident, which took place at about 7:30 a.m.

“I don’t know much more than that,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald said it is not clear exactly where the accident took place. He did not know the extent of the man’s injury.

This story will be updated.

