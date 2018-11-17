Soon millions more dollars in Medicaid expansion spending will be added to the Maine budget without any new money coming in. It means either cutting spending on existing budget items or raising taxes. Cutting the existing small state agencies is not enough to pay for this new spending.

The more that people have to pay in taxes, the less they are able to spend, and Maine businesses will suffer because they will have less money coming in. Businesses will lay off workers. This means these people will be eligible for expanded Medicaid, which means that more money will have to go toward that new increase in taxes.

Gregory Morrow

Windham

