NEW YORK — Ian Book returned to the starting lineup for No. 3 Notre Dame and threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns as the Fighting Irish routed No. 12 Syracuse 36-3 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday to stay on target for a trip to the College Football Playoff.

The Fighting Irish (11-0) held out Book from last week’s home game against Florida State with a rib injury, and looked as good as new against Syracuse (8-3).

(1) ALABAMA 50, THE CITADEL 17: Tua Tagovailoa passed for 340 yards and three touchdowns but Alabama (11-0)struggled for 30-plus minutes before putting away The Citadel (4-6) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

(4) MICHIGAN 31, INDIANA 20: Karan Higdon ran for a go-ahead touchdown early in the third quarter and Jake Moody set a school record with six field goals, helping Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana (5-6, 2-6) at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(5) GEORGIA 66, MASSACHUSETTS 27: Freshman Justin Fields threw two scoring passes and ran for another touchdown, Tyler Simmons had rushing and receiving scores, and Georgia (10-1) protected its playoff hopes by overwhelming UMass (4-8) at Athens, Georgia.

OKLAHOMA STATE 45, (7) WEST VIRGINIA 41: Taylor Cornelius passed for 338 yards, ran for 106 more and threw a touchdown to Tylan Wallace with 42 seconds remaining to rally Oklahoma State (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) past West Virginia (8-2, 6-2) at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

(8) OHIO STATE 52, MARYLAND 51: Ohio State (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) went to overtime to avoid one of the most stunning upsets this season, defeating Maryland (5-6, 3-5) at College Park, Maryland, when the Terrapins failed to convert a 2-point conversion after the potential game-tying touchdown.

(13) FLORIDA 63, IDAHO 10: Feleipe Franks passed for 274 yards and three touchdowns – all in the first half – and Florida (8-3) ran up 600 total yards to rout overmatched Idaho (4-7) at Gainesville, Florida.

(14) UTAH STATE 29, COLORADO STATE 24: Collin Hill’s apparent 34-yard touchdown pass to Preston Williams with no time left was negated by a penalty, giving Utah State (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West) a victory over Colorado State (3-8, 2-5) in a wild and stunning finish at Fort Collins, Colorado.

(16) PENN STATE 20, RUTGERS 7: Trace McSorley threw two touchdown passes to Pat Freiermuth and the defense set up two touchdowns with turnovers as Penn State (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) defeated Rutgers (1-10, 0-7) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

(17) WASHINGTON 42, OREGON STATE 23: Jake Browning threw three touchdown passes and Myles Gaskin rushed for 135 yards in the final home game of their careers, and Washington (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) scored 28 first-quarter points on its way to a win over Oregon State (2-9, 1-7) at Seattle.

(20) KENTUCKY 34, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 23: Mike Edwards had two takeaways leading to the first two scores and Kentucky (8-3) made several fourth-quarter defensive stops to beat Middle Tennessee (7-4) at Lexington, Kentucky.

FLORIDA STATE 22, (22) BOSTON COLLEGE 21: Deondre Francois threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 1:49 left as Florida State (5-6, 3-5 Atlantic Coast)beat Boston College (7-4, 4-3)at Tallahassee, Florida, to keep its bowl hopes alive.

RHODE ISLAND 24, NEW HAMPSHIRE 21: Ahmere Dorsey returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Momodou Mbye and D.J. Stewart had interceptions – all in the fourth quarter – and Rhode Island (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic) held off New Hampshire (4-7, 3-5) at Kingston, Rhode Island.

HARVARD 45, YALE 27: Tom Stewart threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Harvard (6-3, 4-3 Ivy) over Yale (5-5, 3-4) at Fenway Park in the highest-scoring matchup of the 143-year history of The Game.

Share

< Previous

Next >