RALEIGH, N.C. — Torin Dorn scored 15 points to help North Carolina State beat Maine 82-63 on Saturday.

C.J. Bryce added 14 points for the Wolfpack (4-0). N.C. State scored the game’s first 15 points.

Andrew Fleming scored 19 points for Maine (0-4).

BOWDOIN 90, WORCESTER STATE 65: David Reynolds scored 16 of his 24 points in the first half, Zavier Rucker added 23 and the Polar Bears (1-1) beat the Lancers (2-3) in Danbury, Connecticut. Jack Simonds had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Bowdoin.

BRANDEIS 54, BATES 48: Chandler Jones had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Judges (2-1) beat the Bobcats (0-1) at Alumni Gym in Lewiston.

Jeff Spellman scored 12 points for the Bobcats.

SOUTHERN MAINE 79, UMAINE-PRESQUE ISLE 58: Christian McCue and Jayvon Pitts-Young each scored 16 points and the Huskies (2-0) beat the Owls (2-2) at the Colby College Tip-Off in Waterville.

Grayson Waterman added 12 points and Keenan Hendricks chipped with 11 for USM.

ST. JOSEPH’S 88, ANNA MARIA 70: The Monks (2-2) pulled way with a 22-1 run to beat the Amcats (1-3) in Bristol, Rhode Island.

Jack Casale and Darian Berry each scored 21 points for St. Joseph’s.

TRINITY 106, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 87: Christian Portdzy had 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Bantams (2-0) beat the Nor’easters (1-2) in Biddeford.

FOOTBALL

RENSSELAER 38, HUSSON 14: George Marinpoulos threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns and the No. 23 Engineers (9-1) beat the Eagles (8-3) in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament at East Campus Stadium in Troy, New York.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 74, THOMAS 59: Ariana Dalia had 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Bobcats (2-0) beat the Terriers in Waterville.

COLBY 58, REGIS 56: Keagan Dunbar scored 10 of her game-high 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Mules held off the Pride in an opener in Brunswick.

BOWDOIN 94, COLBY-SAWYER 56: Maddie Hasson scored 27 points as the Polar Bears (2-0) beat the Chargers (2-1) in Brunswick.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 61, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 54: Kylie Caouette’s 3-pointer gave Connecticut College (1-0) a 50-47 lead over the Nor’easters (1-2). The Camels then held off UNE by converting six free throws in the final minute for a Hampton Inn Tip-Off tournament semifinal victory in Biddeford.

Meggie Corcoran scored 15 for the Camels, Sami Ashton 13 and Caouette 11. Jocelyn Chaput and Ashley Coneys paced UNE with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

MEN’S HOCKEY

WILLIAMS 4, COLBY 3: Marcus Mollica’s power-play goal 11 minutes into the third period lifted the Ephs (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) to a win over the Mules (0-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

Marcus Mollica, Jack McCool and Roberto Cellini also scored for Williams. Justin Grillo, J.P. Schuhlen and Logan Clarke scored for Colby, which held a 3-1 lead before losing.

SKIDMORE 4, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Adam Moodie scored twice as the Thoroughbreds (3-2-1, 2-1-1 NEHC) downed the Huskies (1-4-1, 1-4-1) in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Adam Withers scored for Southern Maine.

BOWDOIN 4, MIDDLEBURY 3: Graham Rutledge scored the game-winner on a power-play goal 6:40 into the third period and the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Panthers (1-1-0, 1-1-0) in Brunswick.

Bradley Ingersoll and Rutledge each had a goal and an assist for Bowdoin, with Christian Capello and Austin Ricci each adding a goal.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, SALEM ST. 1: Katie Nolan scored twice as the Huskies (3-3-1, 3-2 NEHC) beat the Vikings (2-4, 2-4) in Gorham.

Emma Mazzaeriello and Julia Ormsby also scored for Southern Maine.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, MORRISVILLE STATE 3: Kyra Yu scored a power-play goal 1:30 into the third period and the Nor’easters (5-1-1, 4-1-1 CHC) tied the Mustangs (5-2-1, 3-2-1) in Morrisville, New York.

NORTHEASTERN 3, MAINE 3: Chloe Aurard scored twice, including the tying goal 2:23 into the third period as the Huskies (11-1-1, 10-0-1 WHEA) tied the Black Bears (7-6, 3-6) in Orono.

Lydia Murray, Tereza Vanisova and Alyson Matteau scored for Maine.

Share

< Previous

Next >