AUTO RACING

Tyler Reddick won the Xfinity Series finale Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim the championship for NASCAR’s development series.

The title for JR Motorsports was its second consecutive Xfinity championship and third in five years.

Reddick, 22, opened this season with a victory at Daytona International Speedway, beating Elliott Sadler in the closest finish in NASCAR history. His next win was in the final race, when everything was on the line.

NASCAR CUP: The title race Sunday pits reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. against Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano in a winner-take-all finale. It’s the strongest final four since NASCAR adopted this format in 2014 – the four drivers combined to win 22 of the 35 races this season.

FIGURE SKATING

ROSTELECOM CUP: Yuzuru Hanyu won at Moscow despite an ankle injury that left him on crutches, and fellow Olympic champion Alina Zagitova won the women’s title.

Hanyu started strongly with two clean quads and appeared his usual assured self, but he stepped out of his second pass at a quad toe loop, then fell on a triple and singled an axel.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time overall champion, built on her first-run lead to comfortably win the season-opening women’s slalom at Levi, Finland.

Shiffrin defeated last year’s winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, by 0.58 seconds. Bernadette Schild of Austria, who posted the fastest second-run time, finished third, 0.79 off the lead.

GOLF

PGA: Charles Howell III had a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, over Cameron Champ and Jason Gore.

Howell was at 16-under 194 as he tries to end 332 starts on the tour without winning.

LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a 4-under 68, pushing her to 16 under after three rounds of the CME Group Tour Championship at Naples, Florida, and clear of Nelly Korda in the season-ending event.

EUROPEAN: Patrick Reed, the reigning Masters champion, and Danny Willett, who won that event two years earlier, closed at 14-under 202 and will enter the final day of the tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship as co-leaders at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Alexander Zverev denied Roger Federer a shot at a 100th career title with a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory at London to advance to the championship match against Novak Djokovic, who defeated Kevin Anderson, 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev, 21, is the youngest player to reach the final of the season-ending event since 2009 and the first from Germany since 1996.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Houston Astros acquired infielder Aledmys Diaz from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Trent Thornton.

Diaz, 28, hit .263 with 26 doubles and a career-high 18 home runs in 130 games with the Blue Jays.

HOCKEY

ECHL: David Pacan scored 7:31 into the first period and the Brampton Beast went on to defeat the Maine Mariners 3-0 at Brampton, Ontario.

Brampton (7-5) added two goals in the third period.

Chris Nell recorded 43 saves for the Mariners (6-6), who return home Saturday to take on the Manchester Monarchs in the opener of a three-game homestand.

– Staff and news service report

Share

< Previous

Next >