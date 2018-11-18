I found the article in the Nov. 11 Maine Sunday Telegram outlining the Democrats’ extensive plans for the next legislative session most interesting (“What Maine’s new government will mean to you,” Page A1). Expand Medicaid, lower property taxes, add more public health nurses, subsidize energy efficiency, battle climate change and on and on and on.

I reread the article to see if I had missed it, but sadly there was no mention of how they plan to pay for it all. Perhaps your reporter could have pushed harder to get an answer on that issue.

David Murray

Falmouth

