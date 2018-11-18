Kudos to Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich for his well-written and truthful Nov. 11 commentary, “The View From Here: Paul LePage no fan of Maine.” I could not agree with him more.

I have been telling my husband the same things Greg wrote in his column. (My husband is a fan of Gov. LePage. I am not.) Is this the “thank you for electing me your governor for the last eight years”?

I hope with the recent election, the people of Maine have learned a lesson and finally have voted for the right people. We need to get Maine out of the past and into the present.

How could anyone be a fan of someone who has been their governor for the last eight years and shows his appreciation by declaring his eagerness to move to another state? He did not have to say it; his actions have made it pretty obvious during his terms as governor.

To Gov. LePage, I say, “Goodbye and enjoy your golden years in Florida.” To Governor-elect Janet Mills, I say, “Congratulations! You are exactly what Maine needed – a governor who cares for the people of Maine and will work for them.”

Patrycja Fortula-Kohn

South Portland

