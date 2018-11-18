Has the world gone completely mad? Hunter Christine Barnes, shown carrying her infant son on opening day in an article in the Outdoors section of the Nov. 11 Maine Sunday Telegram (“Starting out young,” Page C8), brings the question to the fore.

How can anyone justify exposing a 7-month-old baby to the inherent dangers of errant bullets being discharged in the forest during prime hunting season? Every year there are reports of accidental injuries to and even deaths of hunters and others. This baby is even shown wearing a furry, animal-pelt-like jacket.

Is there no law establishing age limits for kids on hunting trips? How about “reckless endangerment of a minor”? After all, this infant had no choice in the decision to go hunting. Let’s be reasonable.

Gail W. Zeliger

Cape Elizabeth

Share

< Previous

Next >