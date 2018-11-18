LAWRENCE, Kan. — Les Miles is headed back to coaching and a massive rebuilding job, taking on the downtrodden program at Kansas in a splashy hire aimed at energizing a weary fan base.

The deal was finalized Sunday. Miles signed a five-year contract that will pay him $2,775,000 annually with retention bonuses of $775,000 due in November 2020 and $500,000 in November 2022.

Les Miles, 65, who coached Louisiana State to the 2007 national championship, will take on the task of guiding Kansas to prominence.

“Since the beginning of our search, we focused on identifying and recruiting an experienced head coach with a track record of success on and off the field,” Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a statement. “Les Miles is exactly what we need right now.”

Miles, 65, was considered the front-runner from the moment David Beaty was told he wouldn’t be retained two weeks ago. Miles has a close relationship with Long dating to their days together at Michigan, and had told those around him he wanted back in coaching.

Miles has been out of coaching since 2016, when he was fired by LSU after a 2-2 start. He won at least 10 games in seven of his 11 full seasons, twice reached the national final and beat Ohio State for the 2007 championship. He went 114-34 at LSU.

POLL: Army is ranked for the first time since 1996, moving into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 23 as it begins preparations to face rival Navy on Dec. 8.

The Black Knights (9-2) have been edging toward the Top 25 in recent weeks and finally broke through. The rankings were mostly unchanged after a weekend with few big games or surprising results.

COLORADO: Coach Mike MacIntyre was fired with the Buffaloes on a six-game losing streak in his sixth season at the school, and two years after he won AP Coach of the Year.

Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement he informed MacIntyre that the coach would not return, then met with the coaching staff and players. George said he will name an interim coach for Colorado’s final game Saturday against California.

TEXAS STATE: The school fired Coach Everett Withers after he guided the Bobcats to just seven victories in three seasons.

The Bobcats fell to 3-8 with a 12-7 loss Saturday to Troy. They were 2-10 in each of Withers’ first two seasons at the Sun Belt Conference school that has been playing at the FBS level since 2012.

VIRGINIA TECH and Marshall agreed to play Dec. 1 if the Hokies need an additional victory to become bowl eligible. The game will take place only if Virginia Tech (4-6) beats Virginia on Friday.

Both schools lost games Sept. 15 because of Hurricane Florence. The Hokies were scheduled to play East Carolina, but the Pirates decided not to make the trip amid concerns of the storm’s impact on their community. The Thundering Herd (7-3) were scheduled to play at South Carolina but that game was canceled.

