TENNIS

Alexander Zverev upset Novak Djokovic to claim the biggest title of his career with a 6-4, 6-3 victory Sunday in the ATP Finals at London.

Zverev, 21, became the youngest champion of the season-ending event since Djokovic claimed the first of his five titles a decade ago, and the first from Germany since 1995.

The top-ranked Djokovic was attempting to tie Roger Federer’s record of six titles but followed the same path as Federer, who lost to Zverev in the semifinals.

GOLF

PGA: Charles Howell III made a 15-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff with Patrick Rodgers in the RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, to end an 11-year victory drought.

Howell dropped to his knees and buried his head in his hands, then tearfully embraced his wife and two children. He earned $1,152,000 and a return trip to his hometown of Augusta, Georgia, in April to play in the Masters for the first time since 2012.

LPGA: Lexi Thompson shot a final-round 70 to finish at 18-under 270 and win the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship by four strokes over Nelly Korda at Naples, Florida. The win makes this the sixth consecutive year that Thompson has won at least once, extending the longest active streak on the tour.

EUROPEAN: Danny Willett, who hadn’t won since the 2016 Masters, ended his title drought by winning the DP World Tour Championship by two shots at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marcel Hirscher posted the fastest time in both runs to win the season-opening men’s slalom at Levi, Finland.

Hirscher, a seven-time overall champion, edged Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway twice, finishing a total of 0.09 seconds ahead of him.

SOCCER

NATIONS LEAGUE: Harry Kane and England advanced to the final four of the inaugural event by avenging their World Cup semifinal loss to Croatia.

Kane, the England captain, ended a seven-game goal drought to complete a comeback at London, sealing a 2-1 victory in the final group game. It came four months after England lost by the same score to Croatia in its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

• Top-ranked Belgium suffered a stunning 5-2 loss to Switzerland at Lucerene, Switzerland, with Haris Seferovic’s three goals lifting his team into the finals. The other finalists in June will be England, Portugal, and France or the Netherlands, who meet Monday.

AFRICAN CUP: Mauritania qualified for its first major tournament when it beat Botswana 2-1 at Nouakchott, Mauritania, to claim a place at next year’s African Cup of Nations.

SPEEDSKATING

WORLD CUP: Pavel Kulizhnikov of Russia won the men’s 1,000-meters at Obihiro, Japan, at the season-opening event.

– Staff and news service report

