FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold returned to work Monday following a bye week but still wasn’t able to practice because of a strained right foot.

Darnold, in sneakers, was seen working out and throwing. He said he’s done some jogging without any pain.

Coach Todd Bowles said it’s “status quo” with Darnold, and called him “day-to-day, week-to-week.” But if his foot continues to improve and Darnold can get a couple practices in, there’s a chance he’ll return from his one-game absence Sunday against the New England Patriots when the Jets try to avoid a fifth straight loss.

“The foot’s really good. I feel really good,” he said. “I’m just in protocol right now. It feels really good. I’m walking around fine. I’m walking on it fine.

“I have started jogging. It’s feels great. Nothing for me to complain about, no pain either.”

These are good signs for a team, organization and fan base that need something positive after what happened the last time the Jets (3-7) took the field. They were dismantled by the Bills 41-10, leading to fans calling for Bowles’ dismissal and reports that his days as coach likely are numbered.

Darnold has thrown 11 touchdowns and a league-leading 14 interceptions. The last time Darnold played, he threw a career-high four picks at Miami. His main concern is getting healthy and getting better as the Jets continue to look toward the future.

“I feel like I’ve been progressing and getting better,” Darnold said. “The Miami game wasn’t a step in the wrong direction, it was just a bump in the road, I think. I think other than that I’ve been continuing to improve every single week. I’m going to try to do that when I get a chance to play.”

Josh McCown said he’s preparing as if he’s the starter until he’s told otherwise. Bowles wouldn’t commit one way or the other.

