LAHAINA, Hawaii — R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a 90-64 rout over San Diego State.

The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent against the Aztecs (2-1), made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in the semifinals Tuesday against No. 8 Auburn.

Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half – Zion Williamson played seven minutes – Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 by halftime behind Barrett’s 16 points.

(8) AUBURN 88, XAVIER 79: Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and Auburn (4-0) outlasted Xavier (2-2) in overtime at Lahaina, Hawaii.

The Tigers shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the Musketeers, missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.

(12) KANSAS STATE 82, MISSOURI 17: Dean Wade scored 21 points, and Kansas State (5-0) defeated Missouri (3-2) at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Barry Brown Jr. added 19 points and six assists, Xavier Sneed had 13 points and Kamau Stokes scored 10 for the Wildcats.

(14) FLORIDA STATE 93, CANISIUS 61: Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as Florida State (3-0) defeated Canisius (1-1) at Tallahassee, Florida.

Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, came off the bench to shoot 6 of 12 from the floor and had six rebounds for the Seminoles.

(16) CLEMSON 72, AKRON 69: Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with four steals, Elijah Thomas had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Clemson (4-0) beat Akron (3-1) at George Town, Cayman Islands.

Marcquise Reed added 16 points for Clemson, which returns four starters from last season’s Sweet 16 game. Aamir Simms added 12 points to reach double figures for the fourth straight game after doing it just three times last season.

NOTES

HALL OF FAME: Otis Birdsong of Houston, Sam Perkins of North Carolina and Sidney Moncrief of Arkansas led the eight-member class inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Paul Westphal of Southern California, Marvin Webster of Morgan State and Sean Elliott of Arizona also were inducted, with longtime coaches Danny Miles of Oregon Tech and John Kresse of College of Charleston.

POLLS: While Duke and Kansas remain 1-2, Villanova and Syracuse dropped out of the Top 25. Villanova lost a rematch of last year’s championship game with Michigan, then lost in overtime to Furman to become the first national champion since UCLA in 1995 to start the next season 2-2. Syracuse fell to Connecticut and Oregon.

• The top six teams remained unchanged in the women’s poll with Notre Dame a unanimous No. 1 pick. The Irish were followed by UConn, Oregon, Baylor, Louisville and Mississippi State. But South Carolina dropped to No. 13, the first time it’s been out of the top 10 for 89 weeks dating to Jan. 6, 2014 – the third-longest active streak behind UConn and Notre Dame.

