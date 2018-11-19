HOCKEY

The Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League recalled Shawn St. Amant from the Maine Mariners on Monday, and sent down Ty Ronning.

The Wolf Pack also signed forward Terrence Wallin to a tryout contract.

St. Amant was loaned to the Mariners on Oct. 31, and has four goals and three assists. He had a hat trick and four points in a game last Wednesday.

Wallin is second in scoring for the Mariners with 10 points (3-7) in 13 games.

Ronning, a rookie out of the Western Hockey League and a seventh-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, has played eight games with the Wolf Pack this season with one goal and two penalty minutes.

COLLEGE

MEN’S LACROSSE: Tobey Farrington, who played on the school’s first three teams after it became a varsity sport in 2001, was named the University of Southern Maine coach.

Farrington headed the Scarborough High program from 2004-07, guiding the Red Storm to a 14-1 record and the Class A title in 2006. He was the USLacrosse Coach of the Year in Maine in 2007.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP: Spain wants Morocco to join a three-country bid with Portugal to host the 2030 World Cup.

A government spokeswoman said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez conveyed the offer to his Moroccan counterpart, Saad Eddine El Othmani, during a brief visit to the north African country.

NATIONS LEAGUE: Trailing 2-0 in the 85th minute, a dramatic comeback sent the Netherlands to the finals after ending Germany’s nightmare year with yet more disappointment in a 2-2 draw at Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

OLYMPICS

2026 GAMES: Calgary’s bid to hold the event is over.

The City Council voted to end the bid after last week’s nonbinding vote – 56 percent of those who went to the polls were against the games.

TENNIS

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Whitney Osuigwe, a 16-year-old from Florida, earned a wild-card berth from the U.S. Tennis Association.

Osuigwe clinched a spot in the field at next year’s first Grand Slam tournament by faring the best in recent lower-level tournaments, including a title at a USTA Pro Circuit event in Tyler, Texas.

BOXING

PACQUIAO FIGHT: Manny Pacquiao, the eight-time champion, announced a Jan. 19 defense of his WBA welterweight belt against Adrien Broner at the MGM hotel in Las Vegas.

CURLING

APOLOGY GIVEN: A gold medalist curler from Canada apologized for cursing and breaking brooms at an Alberta tournament.

Organizers ejected Ryan Fry for what they said was unsportsmanlike behavior because of excessive drinking.

