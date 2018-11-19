A 57-year-old woman who was hunting in North Yarmouth suffered a broken leg when she fell from a tree trying to reach a hunting stand, the North Yarmouth fire chief said.

Rescue workers received a call for help about 11:30 a.m. Monday morning, and reached the woman about 15 minutes later, said Fire Chief Gregory Payson. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Payson estimated the woman was 5 to 10 feet off the ground when she fell.

Payson said a recently purchased off-road vehicle with tracks helped firefighters reach the woman quickly through the snow.

