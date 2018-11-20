Like many people, I have been dumbfounded by the “logic” used to excuse the behavior, policies and words of President Trump. But the two letters – one by Emily Materson, the other by Dennis Gervais – printed Nov. 6 under the heading of “Snub of Trump relatives, some Jewish, was ironic” (Page A6) seemed to be lacking any recollection of the events of the last two years.
President Trump (and by association, his administration) condoned the neo-Nazis in Virginia who shouted that Jews must go while marching with torches. He said that there were “very fine people” on both sides. His Jewish family members were unresponsive. His rallies purposefully and repeatedly promote intolerance and wink at violence.
Jeffrey Myers, the rabbi of the Pittsburgh synagogue where the shooting took place, personally welcomed President Trump and his family. Members of the community protested nonviolently across the street. I think the Jewish and non-Jewish people of Pittsburgh showed amazing grace and restraint during President Trump’s visit.
Shelley Dunn
Portland
-
Business
L.L. Bean's Gorman family donates $4 million for new lobby in Maine Med expansion
-
Animals
Florida's new dog-racing ban puts more greyhounds on track for adoption in Maine
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Laser focus on housing, resources is reducing homelessness
-
Opinion
Commentary: A congressman's search for truth led to his death in Jonestown
-
Columns
Kathleen Parker: California wildfires spark nightmares shared by all