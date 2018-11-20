Like many people, I have been dumbfounded by the “logic” used to excuse the behavior, policies and words of President Trump. But the two letters – one by Emily Materson, the other by Dennis Gervais – printed Nov. 6 under the heading of “Snub of Trump relatives, some Jewish, was ironic” (Page A6) seemed to be lacking any recollection of the events of the last two years.

President Trump (and by association, his administration) condoned the neo-Nazis in Virginia who shouted that Jews must go while marching with torches. He said that there were “very fine people” on both sides. His Jewish family members were unresponsive. His rallies purposefully and repeatedly promote intolerance and wink at violence.

Jeffrey Myers, the rabbi of the Pittsburgh synagogue where the shooting took place, personally welcomed President Trump and his family. Members of the community protested nonviolently across the street. I think the Jewish and non-Jewish people of Pittsburgh showed amazing grace and restraint during President Trump’s visit.

Shelley Dunn

Portland

