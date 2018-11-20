In a stunning act of pure self-interest, Bruce Poliquin and his Republican supporters want to change the election rules in the middle of the game.

As a registered voter in Maine’s 2nd District, I cast my ballot with the understanding that ranked-choice voting was the system by which an ultimate winner would be determined. Now that he has been defeated, Mr. Poliquin wants to move the goalposts. Changing to a different system now essentially invalidates my vote. If the courts were to declare ranked-choice voting unconstitutional at this point, the only fair thing would be to hold a whole new election in which all voters participated with the same understanding of the rules. To throw the election to Mr. Poliquin without a new election would confirm the opinions of those who are already cynical and untrusting of our electoral systems.

Related Headlines

James Gertmenian

Cranberry Isles

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles