In a stunning act of pure self-interest, Bruce Poliquin and his Republican supporters want to change the election rules in the middle of the game.

As a registered voter in Maine’s 2nd District, I cast my ballot with the understanding that ranked-choice voting was the system by which an ultimate winner would be determined. Now that he has been defeated, Mr. Poliquin wants to move the goalposts. Changing to a different system now essentially invalidates my vote. If the courts were to declare ranked-choice voting unconstitutional at this point, the only fair thing would be to hold a whole new election in which all voters participated with the same understanding of the rules. To throw the election to Mr. Poliquin without a new election would confirm the opinions of those who are already cynical and untrusting of our electoral systems.

James Gertmenian

Cranberry Isles

