WASHINGTON — John Wall scored 30, Bradley Beal had 27 and Jeff Green added 20 as the Washington Wizards rallied from 24 points down to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118 on Tuesday night.

Wall, Beal and Green each scored 10 in the fourth quarter as Washington outscored Los Angeles 39-23 to pull out the win.

Clippers forward Tobias Harris, left, battles for the rebound with Austin Rivers of the Wizards during Tuesday's game in Washington.

The Clippers led by 24 midway through the second quarter, but the Wizards cut the lead to 95-86 after three quarters and took a 115-113 lead on Wall’s layup with 2:33 to play.

Tobias Harris scored a season-high 29 points, Montrezl Harrell had 20, and Lou Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each added 17 for the Clippers, who had won five straight. Williams was ejected with 34.5 seconds to play.

Washington, which improved to 6-11, won amid reports the team would listen to trade offers for Wall and Beal. There were also reports that players argued in practice and that Wall had been fined for disrespectful behavior toward Coach Scott Brooks.

According to a report, Charlotte has inquired about the possibility of acquiring Beal.

RAPTORS 93, MAGIC 91: Danny Green made a fadeaway jumper with less than a second remaining to lift Toronto to a win at Orlando, Florida.

Green caught Kyle Lowry’s inbound pass with 2.3 seconds left, pulled up on the left side of the lane and hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining. Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic missed on a 67-foot heave as time expired.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 18 points.

NETS 104, HEAT 92: D’Angelo Russell scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 14 rebounds and Brooklyn won at Miami.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 23 rebounds for Miami, which dropped its fifth straight at home.

TRAIL BLAZERS 118, KNICKS 114: CJ McCollum scored 31 points, Damian Lillard had 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Portland won at New York.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 32 points for the Knicks, who dropped their sixth straight.

NOTES

76ERS: Markelle Fultz won’t play until his troublesome right shoulder is examined by a specialist on Monday.

Fultz, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, added another curious chapter to an injury-plagued career when his representatives informed the Sixers on Tuesday that the guard would be examined next week.

Fultz played just 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury that seems to have affected his shooting mechanics.

CAVALIERS: All-Star forward Kevin Love may not be back until sometime in 2019 following foot surgery.

Love had an operation on Nov. 2 to relieve pain and pressure in his big left toe, which he injured in the club’s preseason opener. At the time, the team said Love would be out at least six weeks and his status would be updated in “approximately” when that period ended.

On Tuesday, Love said he expects “to be back sometime after the new year.” Love said he’s going to in a restrictive boot for two more weeks.

Love signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension this summer.

• J.R. Smith’s run with Cleveland ended Tuesday with the team issuing a statement he was stepping away while it seeks a trade partner for the 33-year-old guard. Following Monday’s loss in Detroit that dropped the Cavs to 2-13.

WARRIORS: Kevin Durant $25,000 for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan,” the league said.

