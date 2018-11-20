DENTON, Texas — The University of North Texas used an 8-0 run in overtime Tuesday night to beat the University of Maine 74-63 in men’s basketball.

Zachary Simmons led North Texas (7-0) with 24 points as the Mean Green took a 37-23 halftime lead, Ryan Woolridge had 12 points, and DJ Draper added 11 points and Michael Miller tossed in 10.

Isaiah White put in a layup with less than one second to play in regulation to tie the game at 60. Maine (0-5) held the Mean Green without a field goal for the final 9:25 of the second half.

White finished with 22 points to pace the Black Bears. Vilgot Larrson contributed 15 points and Andrew Fleming chipped with 11 points.

COLBY 77, THOMAS 47: Ronan Schwarz scored 13 points and Sam Jefferson added 12 as the Mules (3-0) jumped to a 36-23 halftime lead and cruised past the Terriers (2-4) at Waterville.

Schwarz finished with 19 points. Jefferson had all 12 in the first half.

Patrik Lubin led Thomas College with 13 points.

BOWDOIN 114, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 94: David Robinson and Zavier Rucker scored 13 points apiece in the first half as the Polar Bears (2-1) opened a 69-38 advantage at halftime and held off the Nor’easters (1-3) at Biddeford.

Reynolds finished with a game-high 24 points and Rucker added 23 for Bowdoin, which had five players in double figures.

Ryan Beatty led UNE with 14 points, and reserves Jackson McCoy had 12 points and Drake Gavin chipped in with 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 72, THOMAS 43: Keegan Dunbar had 10 of her game-high 24 points in the first quarter as the Mules (1-1) bolted to a 25-10 first-quarter lead and handled the Terriers (1-4) at Larry Mahaney Gym in Waterville.

Ainsley Burns had 15 points for Colby, reserve Grace Couto contributed a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards, and Emily Davis pulled down 11 rebounds.

Addie Brinkman had 11 points and 11 boards to lead Thomas.

WISC.-GREEN BAY 70, MAINE 39: Lyndsey Robson scored 18 points, Laken James had 12 and Mackenzie Wolf added nine rebounds as the Phoenix (2-2) used a 24-10 third-quarter run to pull away from the Black Bears (2-2) at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Blanca Millan paced Maine with 11 points, and Tanesha Sutton added eight points and three rebounds.

The Black Bears led 7-4 in the first quarter and trailed by six at the half. Wisconsin outscored Maine 46-21 in the second half.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, SALEM STATE 1: Jessie Scott scored on a feed from Marykate Drinkwater with 27 seconds to play in the first period to break a 1-1 tie as the Nor’easters (6-1-1) handled the Vikings (2-5-0) in a nonconference game at Biddeford.

Kennedy Nevicosi gave UNE a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal 6:39 into the game, but Salem State’s Jacqueline Sindoris tied the game a minute later.

Nevicosi assisted on second-period goals by Drinkwater and Tatum Geitl.

Julie Benjamin had 18 saves for UNE.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, BOWDOIN 1: The Nor’easters (6-1) scored six consecutive goals, including four power-play goals in a span of 2:36 in the second period, to beat the Polar Bears (1-2) at Biddeford.

Brady Fleurent had two goals and a pair of assists to lead six scorers for UNE; Tyler Seitenreich dished out three assists.

Albert Washoo had a first-period goal for Bowdoin on a feed from Cam Berube.

Tate Sproxton turned aside 26 shots for the Nor’easters, Alex Zafonte stopped 37 shots for the Polar Bears.

