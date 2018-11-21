A fire in Westbrook that destroyed a tow truck and spread to a nearby commercial garage remains under investigation.

Westbrook Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said the fire at 1171 Bridgton Road was reported around 9:05 p.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived they found a flatbed tow truck engulfed in flames, Turcotte said in a news release. The fire had spread to the exterior of the garage, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the vehicle and garage fires.

No one was inside the business and no injuries were reported, but the Westbrook Fire Department still does not know what caused the fire.

