AUBURN — The cause of death of a woman whose body was recovered in July from The Basin remains a mystery.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has said the cause of death of Jessica Gallant, 34, of New Gloucester is undetermined pending toxicology exam results.

Her unclothed body was found floating in the popular fishing spot off the northern tip of Lake Auburn just before dawn on July 29. It was found by two men who were readying their canoe for launch when they spotted what they first thought was a plastic bag floating about 20 feet offshore. They paddled out to see what it was, realized it was a body, and called 911.

Police Chief Jason Moen said Wednesday that there were “no new updates in the case,” but it remains under investigation by local and state police.

