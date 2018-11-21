NEW YORK — Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” has become a massive hit.

Crown Publishingsaid Wednesday that the former first lady’s memoir has sold more than 1.4 million copies in all formats in the U.S. and Canada in the seven days since it was released Nov. 13.

Based on demand from retailers across all channels, the publisher has printed 3 million hardcover copies in North America.

On its first day, the book sold more than 725,000 copies, making it one of the year’s biggest debuts.

Crown also said that “Becoming” is currently the No. 1 adult nonfiction title in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Holland, Spain, Denmark and Finland. In Germany, some 200,000 copies have been sold, prompting a second printing of 100,000 copies. In the United Kingdom, “Becoming” is published by Viking and it has had four press runs with a total of 575,000 copies in print.

“Becoming” is well exceeding the pace of previous memoirs by first ladies. In 2003, Hillary Clinton’s “Living History” had first week sales of around 600,000.

Reviews of the book have been positive.

