SOUTH PORTLAND — The city’s Economic Development Committee announced the winners of the 2018 South Portland Business Awards to be presented at a special reception Wednesday evening at the Marriott at Sable Oaks.

The annual awards honor five local businesses that made significant contributions to create a strong and vibrant business community, said Bill Mann, the city’s economic development director.

Small Business of the Year Award (25 or fewer employees): South Portland House of Pizza, 180 Waterman Drive. Owner Eric Bruneau started the business 25 years ago on Cottage Road, next to Cumberland Farms. At the start of this year, Bruneau was notified that the store would be renovating and taking over Bruneau’s space. In two months he was able to re-establish his business at a new spot in Shaw’s Millcreek Plaza.

New Business of the Year Award: SoPoCo.Works, 1486 Broadway. Established this year by James LaPlante, the business offers co-working space with a variety of flexible membership plans and shared office support amenities, including a podcast recording studio.

Santo “Sam” DiPietro Community Impact Award: South Portland Veterinary Hospital, 177 Main St. Veterinarians Jennifer and Christopher Allen have given “wonderful care” to the canine members of the South Portland Police Department.

Business Leader of the Year Award: Don Foshay Jr., of Don Foshay’s Discount Tire & Alignment, 380 Main St. Foshay is the second generation in a family business that has grown from its base in South Portland to a total of six locations across coastal and central Maine.

Business of the Year Award (greater than 25 employees): Texas Instruments, 5 Foden Road. Since 1995, Texas Instruments has provided quality jobs for hundreds of southern Maine residents and today employs nearly 450 people who make some of the most high-tech microchip assemblies in the world.

