NEW YORK — Stocks in the U.S. finished mostly higher Wednesday, a break after two days of steep losses.

The gains came from high-growth stocks such as retail and industrial companies, and energy companies benefited as crude oil rose about 2 percent. Smaller and more domestically focused companies surged. Those sectors have slumped over the last two months. Despite the gains Wednesday, the S&P 500 is down 3.2 percent so far this week.

Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, said the market has tumbled this autumn because growth in the global economy and in company profits is slowing, and investors are worried that the situation will get worse.

Young said Wall Street essentially has a two-item wish list for the holidays: a general trade agreement between the U.S. and China, and a sign that the Fed will raise interest rates at a more gradual clip. Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping are scheduled to discuss the trade situation at a Group of 20 summit at the end of this month. If those things transpire, he said, the stock market will settle down.

“All they have to do is agree on a high-level framework that can delay the increase in the tariffs,” Young said.

The S&P 500 index rose as much as 1.1 percent in early trading, but finished with a gain of just 8.04 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,649.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.95 points to 24,464.69. The Nasdaq composite climbed 63.43 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,972.25. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks rose 19.27 points, or 1.3 percent, to 1,488.28.

Trading was relatively quiet ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday, and will be open for a half-day Friday.

Strong reports from companies, including Foot Locker, helped retailers. The shoe and athletic apparel company climbed 14.9 percent to $52.96 after its third-quarter profit and revenue surpassed Wall Street’s expectations. Gap rose 4.7 percent to $25.81 after reporting solid quarterly results and saying it will close more struggling Gap locations.

That contributed to a rebound for retailers after they dropped Tuesday. Home improvement company Lowe’s gained 2.5 percent to $88.37 and Nike rose 1.8 percent to $72.37.

Oil prices rebounded as benchmark U.S. crude gained 2.2 percent to $54.63 a barrel in New York.

It fell 6.6 percent on Tuesday and finished at its lowest price in a year. Brent crude, the international standard traded in London, rose 1.5 percent to $63.48 a barrel.

Chevron rose 1.3 percent to $117.57 and Exxon Mobil gained 0.8 percent to $77.56.

