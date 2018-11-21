ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shea Patterson’s parents took him out for a sushi dinner and to see the movie “Overlord,” hoping to get Michigan’s quarterback away from his relentless preparation for the biggest game of his life.

“We didn’t talk about football,” Sean Patterson said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “It was just nice to see him sitting with his mom and eating popcorn. We wanted to give him a break from studying film.”

No. 10 Ohio State has been watching some film, too, watching what Patterson has done with the fourth-ranked Wolverines this season. The Buckeyes see a dual-threat quarterback who looks nothing like the players Jim Harbaugh had under center the previous three years – all Ohio State wins.

“In past years, they haven’t had a running quarterback like him,” Buckeyes defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones said. “He creates his own new dynamic we have to worry about.”

The Wolverines are favored to win Saturday in the Horseshoe – where they haven’t won since 2000 – at least in part because of an offseason victory that made Patterson eligible to play right away. He decided to transfer to Michigan from Ole Miss nearly a year ago, but he had to wait until April to find out the NCAA was granting his request to play this season instead of sitting out a year.

“It was a scary and anxious time,” Sean Patterson recalled. “I think going through what he did made him a tougher and stronger person and it makes him appreciate every moment with the winged helmet even more.”

With the help of attorney Tom Mars, the appeal was won for Patterson – and the Wolverines.

“The best part of the experience for me was getting to know Shea and his family,” Mars wrote in a text message. “And, then watching what Shea’s accomplished with his teammates this season – game after game. I haven’t missed any of them, and I’ll be in the stands in Columbus on Saturday.”

Patterson, a former five-star recruit from Toledo, Ohio, decided to transfer from Ole Miss after the NCAA penalized the football program with sanctions for rules violations under former coach Hugh Freeze. The penalties included a bowl ban for the 2018 season. Patterson and other players argued they were misled during their recruitment by Ole Miss coaches and staffers about the nature of the NCAA’s investigation.

Patterson insisted he doesn’t think much about the appeal process these days, but acknowledged being thankful to win it.

“Just was so fortunate to get this opportunity to play for the team,” he said.

Harbaugh was fortunate, too. In his fourth year in charge of college football’s all-time winningest team, he desperately needed a difference-making quarterback for a change.

Patterson has delivered. He is one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and may be mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate if he can help Michigan beat Ohio State for just the second time in 15 years.

MASSACHUSETTS: Coach Mark Whipple is stepping down after his second stint leading the Minutemen produced just 16 victories in five seasons.

UMass Athletic Director Ryan Bamford announced in a news release Wednesday that the school and the 61-year-old Whipple had worked out a mutually agreed upon separation.

Whipple had two years remaining on a contract that pays $500,000 annually in base salary. UMass finished this season 4-8, the same mark as last year, after there was optimism the struggling independent program could take a modest step forward.

Whipple coached UMass from 1998-2003 when it was competing at the FCS level. He went 49-26 during that stint, with a national title in 1998.

UMass transitioned to FBS in 2012, but has won only 18 games since and been unable to join a football conference.

ARKANSAS: Defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl have been suspended for the season finale against Missouri for socializing with members of Mississippi State’s spirit squad.

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris announced the decision earlier this week. Pulley and Curl were seen with the Mississippi State students before last Saturday’s 52-6 loss in Starkville. Morris called the actions “unacceptable” during his postgame remarks.

MIAMI: The team dismissed leading receiver Jeff Thomas, just three days before the Hurricanes play their regular-season finale.

Thomas was not happy about not starting the last week’s win at Virginia Tech at receiver, missed some practice time this week and Coach Mark Richt ultimately made the call to end his tenure at Miami.

The specifics about what went wrong were not released Wednesday.

