LAHAINA, Hawaii — Duke’s Maui mastery is over. Gonzaga blocked the Blue Devils out of another title.

Rui Hachimura scored 20 points and No. 3 Gonzaga blocked four shots in the final 46 seconds to hold off five-time champion Duke 89-87 Wednesday in the Maui Invitational title game.

Duke (5-1) trailed by 16 in the second half before mounting a massive charge with a series of dunks and drives to the basket. After the Blue Devils tied it at 87, Hachimura scored on a hard drive to put Gonzaga up.

The Zags (6-0) missed four free throws to give Duke a final shot, but Brandon Clarke blocked R.J. Barrett’s drive on the game’s final play.

Gonzaga beat a No. 1 team for the first time and ended Duke’s unbeaten streak on the Valley Isle (17-1) with its second Maui Invitational title.

Barrett had 23 points and Zion Williamson scored 22 for Duke.

(2) KANSAS 77, MARQUETTE 68: Dedric Lawson had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (4-0) past the Golden Eagles (3-1) in the second semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off at New York.

Marquette led by as many as 12 in the first half before taking a 47-38 lead into the break.

Then came a 22-0 run by the Jayhawks.

(5) TENNESSEE 92, LOUISVILLE 81: Grant Williams scored 24 points and the Vols (4-0) had five players in double figures to beat the Cardinals (3-1) in the first semifinal of the NIT Season Tip-Off at New York.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points for the Vols. The win was the 664th of Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes’ career. It moved him past John Wooden on the all-time Division I wins list.

(10) KENTUCKY 87, WINTHROP 74: PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and the Wildcats (4-1) shot 56 percent to run away from the Eagles (2-3) at Lexington, Kentucky.

Kentucky led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half and was never really threatened.

(22) BUFFALO 110, DARTMOUTH 71: Nick Perkins had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls (4-0) topped the Big Green (3-2) at Amherst, New York.

Buffalo, playing without leading scorer C.J. Massinburg in its first game after a nine-day layoff, raced to a 15-0 lead in the first five minutes. Buffalo had a 26-point lead at halftime and never looked back.

Five players scored in double figures for Buffalo, which tied its record for points in a game since moving to Division I in 1994-95.

The Bulls have won their first four games for the first time since 1986-87, when they were in Division III.

(25) WISCONSIN 62, STANFORD 46: Ethan Happ had 16 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out late, and the Badgers (4-0) beat the Cardinal (2-2) in the first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Sophomore Nate Reuvers had a tournament-record nine blocked shots for the Badgers, a total that also tied the longtime Wisconsin single-game record.

D’Mitrik Trice added 16 points for Wisconsin.

NOTES

NORTH CAROLINA: Point guard Seventh Woods will miss this week’s two games in Las Vegas with a concussion.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) MISSISSIPPI STATE 106, FURMAN 41: Teaira McCowan notched her 43rd career double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs topped the Paladins (2-3) at Starkville, Mississippi.

