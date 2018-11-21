CLEVELAND — LeBron James got a hero’s welcome at home – and then the win.

The three-time NBA champion scored 32 points in a 109-105 victory for his Lakers on Wednesday night after he received a rousing ovation during player introductions in his first appearance in Cleveland since signing with Los Angeles last summer.

James, who spent 11 seasons in two stints with the Cavs and led them to the 2016 title, was then saluted with a video tribute during a timeout in the first quarter.

The warm scene was nothing like what James endured upon his return with Miami in 2010, when Cleveland fans turned their anger on him for leaving.

RAPTORS 124, HAWKS 108: Kyle Lowry scored 21 points during his first triple-double of the season and Toronto never trailed while beating the reeling Hawks in Atlanta.

BUCKS 143, TRAIL BLAZERS 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo matched his season high with 33 points and finished an assist short of a triple-double as Milwaukee won at home.

HORNETS 127, PACERS 109: Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points, Kemba Walker had 16 points and a season-high 11 assists and Charlotte won at home.

BULLS 124, SUNS 116: Jabari Parker had 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Chicago won at home.

76ERS 121, PELICANS 120: Joel Embiid had 31 points and 19 rebounds, and Philadelphia moved to 10-0 at home after Anthony Davis missed the third of three free throws with 2.5 seconds left.

