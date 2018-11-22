A Maine biomedical science laboratory says it is growing its presence in China.

The Jackson Laboratory is an independent research institution headquartered in Bar Harbor. The lab says its new initiatives in China include establishing a quarantine facility in the country for the importation of mice.

Jackson Laboratory executive vice president Auro Nair says the effort will help researchers in China “generate impactful discoveries using mouse models of the highest quality and health standards in the world.”

The laboratory says it has also established a location in a research park in Pudong. Nair says a physical presence “will allow us to better empower scientific researchers in China.” Pudong is a district of Shanghai.

Mouse models forums are also scheduled to take place in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.

